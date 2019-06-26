One-Punch Man Flashback Shows How Saitama Motivated Megane Into Becoming a Hero

Saitama has inspired a great number of people during his time as a “hero for fun”, whether it be directly or indirectly. As more and more heroes, and villains, discover his insane levels of power, their lives are changed forever as they are either inspired to become stronger themselves, or retreat in the face of his overwhelming, albeit goofy, presence. No bigger example may be out there than Megane, a Class B Hero whose name is translated to “Glasses” in English.

Originally starting as an underling for the number one hero in the “B-Classers” of the Hero Association, Megane found himself as part of the Blizzard Gang following the lead of Hellish Blizzard. The sister of Class-A Hero, Terrible Tornado, Blizzard attempted to bring all heroes in her ranking under her wing so as to maintain her status. Taking the brunt of his co-workers jabs and putdowns, Megan found himself taking the blame for whatever went wrong.

In a fight with the “Devilsh Fan”, a robot that had fast moving fans attached to it, the Blizzard Gang found themselves defeated, with Megane pitying himself for not being able to win in this fight. Luckily, Saitama made a last minute appearance and managed to knock the robotic threat into the stratosphere with a well placed punch. As Glasses cried out in failure, One-Punch Man gave him a quick pep talk, saying that instead of focusing on his inadequacies, he should keep moving forward.

Glasses did indeed move forward, becoming his own hero and assisting Death Gattling and several others in trying to bring down the hero killer, Garou. Though unable to claim victory, the Dragon Ball Super Gohan look alike did manage to call Genos and other S-Class heroes for help, now engaging Garou in combat themselves.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season will run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release.

Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”