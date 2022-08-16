One-Punch Man Cliffhanger Brings Major Hero Back to Life

One-Punch Man has finally brought the super lengthy Human Monster saga to an end with its latest chapters, and the cliffhanger from the newest entry has brought a major hero back to life! Yusuke Murata's illustrated version of ONE's original webcomic has finally ended the Garou saga after seven long years of work, and with it tested Saitama with one of his toughest opponents yet. This resulted in Saitama himself getting stronger than ever, but all the while he had gotten into the fight with Garou under intense circumstances in the first place following the death of a major hero.

Before the fight with Garou kicked off in full for Saitama, there were potentially different routes for the fight to take as the series actually tried to go about an entirely different ending before rewriting it soon after. It was then revealed that the real final fight with Garou was going to begin after Genos is taken out by Garou in one final desperate move against him. But with the fight against Garou ending and Saitama rising to a whole new level of power in the latest chapter, Genos' death has been completely rewritten as well as Saitama literally punched through time and space.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 166 of One-Punch Man brings Saitama and Garou's fight to an end as Garou realizes he's never going to surpass Saitama's supreme power. In one final bout to help, Garou uses his stolen god power to teach Saitama how to raise his own. The two of them watch one another gather each of their cosmic energies, and with this Saitama reaches a new god level of strength. This then rips apart time and space and sends him backwards to before his final fight with Garou actually began. And importantly, in this new timeline Genos is no longer dead.

While Saitama still ends up with Genos' broken core in his hand with this new universe, the final pages of the chapter see Genos colliding with Saitama instead of colliding with Garou in a final desperate attack. It's here that it's confirmed that Genos is alive, and while Saitama might not remember too much about how the fight actually ended, this new timeline has been reset to defeat Garou before he truly used his Cosmic Fear Mode powers to their worst extent.

How do you feel about One-Punch Man messing with time travel to bring characters back to life? How do you think the Garou arc will end?