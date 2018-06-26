‘One Punch Man’ Illustrator Delivers A Hero’s Association Sketch

One Punch Man is gearing up for the biggest battle in the series to date as the Hero Association plans to storm the gates of the Monster Association’s hideout. Illustrator for the Weekly Young Jump version of the series Yusuke Murata is hyped for this confrontation as well sharing a new look at it on Twitter.

Murata released a full spread of the Hero Association (which includes many of the S-Class heroes never fully seen in action before) most likely heading toward the Monster Association and the following chaos is definitely going to be one readers will want to check out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the next season of One Punch Man, fans are hopeful that the series will soon screen the first trailer for Season Two, which has already been licensed by VIZ Media for a wide release. Not only will the new season be handled by J.C. Staff (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma) rather than Madhouse, Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director) is taking over directing duties and Yoshikazu Iwanami will serve as sound director.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.

Yusuke Murata also regularly shares art that sets the Internet on fire like his sketches of famous Dragon Ball characters. Murata’s art is so great, he has also contributed to Marvel projects, even going so far as to draw an official poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming to commemorate its Japanese boxset release. His latest project is a manga adaptation of Back to the Future, which picks up after the end of the series.