One-Punch Man Illustrator Gives Update on Next Chapter

✖

One Punch Man's second season of its anime might have come to an end, with no signs that a third season is on the way, but the manga adventures of Saitama and his super hero friends have been continuing as the war against the Monster Association continues. Saitama recently returned in an OVA that showed off a new adventure within the episodes of the second season, with the story still unable to find an opponent that could match the insane strength of the "hero for fun" who still doesn't get the proper recognition from society that he rightly deserves.

While the second season of the anime came into some controversy as the storyline was adapted by newcomers to the series in JC Staff, versus the original animation studio of Madhouse, the manga has continued to attempt to hit the high bar of artwork that has become a series standard. The Monster Association, a villainous collective of underworld dwellers that are looking to destroy humanity to inherit the earth themselves, or simply transform enough of it to welcome them into the fold, has given the artists behind the series some insane leg room to create some seriously disturbing monsters.

Yusuke Murata, the artist responsible for so many of the adventures and battles that have taken place within the series of One-Punch Man, shared an update regarding the next manga chapter of the series via his Official Twitter Account, telling fans that the upcoming installment is currently being worked on diligently:

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes and follows a hero named Saitama as he tries to find a challenging villain to fight now that he's become the world's strongest hero.

What do you think of this latest update regarding Saitama and company? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of One-Punch Man!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.