One-Punch Man Artist Confirms Release for Next Chapter

One-Punch Man fans tend to be chill, but there is one thing that can rile them up without question. Yusuke Murata is often the bearer of great news when the artist finishes up work on a new chapter of the manga, and the artist reached out to fans recently. Murata wants fans to know his chapter is running a tad behind schedule, but it will be out in the next day or so.

The artist hit up Twitter to share the news with fans who were anxiously awaiting the release of One-Punch Man. Murata confirmed the manga's next chapter would release early this week rather than its usual Thursday or Friday date.

"We have kept you waiting," Murata wrote. "The next chapter of One-Punch Man... will come at the start of next week. Please wait just a little bit longer."

Of course, fans are more than happy to wait for Murata. The artist is often hailed as one of manga's most dogged artists given his quality and attentiveness. It is not unheard of for Murata to post a 40-page chapter, and One-Punch Man never fails to stun with its artwork. This is just one of the many reasons why Murata has earned the undying loyalty of readers worldwide, and they are plenty excited to see what this next chapter has in store.

Of course, it will take quite some time for this chapter to get an official English release. One-Punch Man is licensed in the U.S. by Viz Media, but its digital library is only around chapter 120. That is a far cry away from the manga in Japan as Murata is far ahead of that already. So if fans are lucky, Viz Media will take some time to speed up its One-Punch Man license this year.

Are you ready for this One-Punch Man chapter to debut? What do you want to see from the release?

