Will One-Punch Man Get A Third Season?

Saitama and company have just dealt a major blow to the Monster Association, wrapping up the twelve episode run that is One-Punch Man‘s second season. The number one question on fans’ minds is whether or not the hard hitting hero will be returning for a third season! While no confirmation has been given one way or the other in terms of when, or if, the Hero Association will be returning, there is some definitive evidence stating that season 2 will not be the end for the anime version of the heroes we’ve grown to love.

The official One-Punch Man Twitter Account posted this tweet, which states that “the 2nd round is concluded, yet One-Punch is not over, we will do our best to deliver the anime again!”:

While this isn’t a confirmation by any means, this does show that the creators and animators at JC Staff are pushing for the series to make a resurgence. Considering the sheer popularity of the series both in the east and the west, we’d say its pretty much a slam dunk that One-Punch Man will be making a return at some point in time. Now whether that’s next year or maybe two years from now is still up in the air.

One of the big controversies of season 2 was the distinct change in artwork and production that was apparent due to switching from Madhouse Entertainment to JC Staff. Fans were up in arms about some of the scenes that they considered to be of “lesser quality” than Madhouse’s work on the first season. While it’s difficult to argue on some of these points, we think that the final episodes of the second season did an exceptional job of animating some of the hard hitting, fast paced battles that made the series so popular to begin with.

What do you think the chances are that One-Punch Man will be renewed for a third season? Do you believe a new animation studio will be brought in to work on the show or do you see JC Staff making a return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Saitama’s video game troubles.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”