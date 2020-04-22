Dragon Ball's Goku Reacts to Hollywood's One-Punch Man Plans

✖

At this point, it almost goes without saying that anime and Hollywood do not get along. The Japanese medium may have some of the most intricate stories in entertainment, but Hollywood has yet to nail an adaptation checklist for anime like it has comics. With so much lost in translation, some epic anime fails still haunt Hollywood today, and Dragon Ball is the source of one such blunder. And in the face of a One-Punch Man announcement, it seems Goku has some words of advice to share with his friends.

The whole thing kicked off online when the user Dragon Garow Lee posted a sketch featuring both Goku and Saitama. The artist, who penned Yamcha's Dragon Ball spin off, decided to wish One-Punch Man well on Goku's behalf after news about Sony Pictures' plans went live.

The artwork, which can be seen below, shows Goku standing next to Saitama and Genos. The pair look pretty nonplussed by the ordeal, but Goku presses on as he wishes them the best of luck.

"It would be great if you succeed," Goku is seen telling Saitama about his self-titled movie. One-Punch Man is nonchalant about the praise, and Genos is left to respond for his master.

"We'll have to see."

Of course, this sketch is timely as it shows the next anime to undergo a Hollywood treatment along with one of the most infamous. Back in the early 2000s, Dragonball Evolution was released to the intrigue of many, but it flopped harder than Yamcha at the box office. The lambasted adaptation was drilled by fans and critics alike, so we can only hope One-Punch Man avoids doing what Goku did years a go.

