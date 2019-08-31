Card-Based Mobile Game One-Punch Man: Road to Hero Launches

Sad to see the adventures of Saitama and the other S-Class heroes take a hiatus as Season 2 of One-Punch Man ends? Worry not as fans can continue those adventures with the recent release of the card-based mobile game, One-Punch Man: Road To Hero. Anime franchises diving headfirst into the world of mobile games isn’t anything new, but this just so happens to be the first mobile game brought to the west for Saitama and company.

Oasis Games, the developers of the “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” style outing, shot Comicbook.com a press release that features the following description of the game itself, for those who may be on the fence in downloading this latest anime title:

“One-Punch Man: Road to Hero faithfully reproduces the anime’s storyline, worldview, and character design. Players will collect and train characters and experience the power of all the heroes from the series. As players progress throughout the game, they can join Saitama in knocking out opponents, meeting other heroes, spending time in the hot spring, shopping in the supermarket, and jumping into the many special events waiting to be triggered. While Saitama doesn’t appear as a playable character, players can accumulate and exchange his mood value for his one punch and Combo Punches from the vending machine, allowing them to ask for Saitama’s help when it is most needed.”

The game itself also has the following features for the “Hero For Fun” enthusiasts out there:

Officially Authorized: An authentic recreation of the original hit anime series, featuring the original anime voice acting

Play Every Battle: Relive thrilling confrontations with powerful mysterious beings, such as Vaccine Man, Deep Sea King, and Lord Boros

More Than 50+ Collectable Characters: The game includes powerful mysterious beings and S-Class heroes, and players can learn more about the characters as they train them

Build a Winning Team: Each hero has different strengths, and combining complementary skills is key— for example while Tank-Top Blackhole shields everyone and interacts with Tank-Top Tiger by chasing and attacking enemies

Power is King: Use a combination of strategy and strength to reach the summit through multiple battle modes

Will you be picking up the first One-Punch Man mobile game that has been released in the west? Are you excited to see some additional material added from the second season of One-Punch Man to the game?

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. Season 2 will hit home video on October 25th (Part I) and November 26th (Part II). The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes and follows a hero named Saitama as he tries to find a challenging villain to fight now that he’s become the world’s strongest hero.