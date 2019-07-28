One-Punch Man Sketch Gives Saitama A Dark Knight Makeover

One-Punch Man may be the strongest hero to ever exist, but you wouldn’t know so looking at the guy. Saitama makes being a hero look easy with his impressive powers, but his lanky body does betray his overpowered rank. Now, one artist is ready to give Saitama the body his strength should necessitate, and it will have DC Comics readers doing a double take.

After all, a new piece of fan-art has done up Saitama in the style of David Finch, and you know what that means. It means Saitama’s bicepts are about to become bigger than his head.

As you can see below, a fan on Reddit shared the DC Comics-inspired art with fans. The black-and-white piece doesn’t let up with Saitama as every muscle in his body has been defined to a fault.

The beefy makeover is almost difficult to recognize when you put Saitama’s manga look next to him. Even when the hero is taking a fight seriously, he is never this beefy. The swollen look betrays the parodic reasons behind Saitama’s real physique, but fans admit this bulky look is a fun one to imagine. In some ways, this take on Saitama looks like many of the heroes and villains whom One-Punch Man can soundly beat in battle. When it comes to the hero, size isn’t everything, but this Finch-centric makeover shows how Saitama might have been done up if he were born in the DC Universe rather than the one which ONE created years ago.

So, what do you make of this bulky version of One-Punch Man? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes and follows a hero named Saitama as he tries to find a challenging villain to fight now that he’s become the world’s strongest hero.