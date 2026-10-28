3 Anime to Watch If You Miss Kaiju No. 8

Kaiju No. 8‘s anime debut in 2024 made it one of the most distinctive anime of the year, and the real reason lies in its narrative and unconventional protagonist. As a man in his 30s, Kafka Hibino immediately breaks the mold of the shonen genre, and as he gains his powers and embarks on his journey, something truly inspiring unfolds.

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It has a simple narrative for a heavy action series while featuring several other great elements. It’s no wonder fans might miss the anime. So, until it returns next year with a new season, here are a few anime with nuances that make them very similar to Kaiju No. 8.

3) Attack On Titan

Courtesy of Koei Tecmo / MAPPA

Attack on Titan is similar to Kaiju No. 8 in its action, featuring massive monsters against puny humans who constantly face danger and death. However, Attack on Titan does it much better, with large-scale battles and a wider cast of characters whose connections are deeply woven into the narrative. It also features a protagonist who gains the powers of the very monsters he hates.

While this is a classic trope in heavy-action shonen and seinen anime, Attack on Titan undoubtedly executes it better than most, thanks to the gravity of this concept and its impact on the protagonist. As funny as Kaiju No. 8 can be with its protagonist, Attack on Titan takes a much more serious approach. With around 94 episodes, Attack on Titan is more than enough to fill the void left by Kaiju No. 8.

2) Chainsaw Man

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The standout element of Kaiju No. 8 is its protagonist, who is far from your typical shonen anime hero. If that is what made Kaiju No. 8 stand out for some fans, then they should watch Chainsaw Man, which arguably has one of the most distinctive shonen protagonists ever. While many shonen anime protagonists strive to save the world or pursue great ambitions, Chainsaw Man‘s Denji only hopes to survive the day, eat a proper meal, and, ultimately, get a girlfriend.

Denji’s journey takes a similar turn when he gains the powers of a devil and is recruited to work for the Devil Hunters, an organization that essentially serves as the series’ Defense Force. Chainsaw Man is the best anime to watch if you loved the comedic and action elements of Kaiju No. 8, as it elevates both and arguably executes them even better.

1) Dandadan

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Dandadan arrived in the fall 2024 season after Kaiju No. 8 and emerged as a hilarious replacement for what the latter left behind with its 12-episode run. The main element these two anime share is their bizarre atmosphere, but Dandadan takes this bizarreness to a whole new level. It does so with the ridiculous premise of its main characters embarking on a journey to find the male lead’s lost privates, encountering ghosts and aliens along the way.

However, when the anime gets serious and aims to inspire its audience, it delivers just as much as any shonen anime. The action might be Dandadan‘s greatest strength, and much of that comes from SCIENCE SARU’s anime adaptation. The action is elevated through the studio’s brilliant use of color palettes, making the anime incredibly vibrant and allowing it to stand out among other action series. Honestly, Dandadan isn’t just a replacement for Kaiju No. 8; its variety is so vast that it can help fill the void left by anime across multiple genres, including action, romance, and supernatural, making it the perfect replacement for almost any anime you might be missing.