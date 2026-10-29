Future Trunks Deserves a Bigger Role in Dragon Ball’s Anime Future

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe became a trend, Dragon Ball Z became one of the forefathers of expanded universes, giving its fans the OG time traveling hero, Future Trunks. The introduction to him came just a few episodes after the Frieza saga and hadn’t revealed the full picture of Vegeta and Bulma’s relation to him. The young Saiyan warrior quickly makes his presence known by taking down two of the most-feared aliens in the world with ease.

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Future Trunks shreds Frieza and then blows up King Cold without breaking much of a sweat. A task that seemed insane considering how difficult Frieza was to defeat for Goku just a few episodes earlier. However, the blend of his parents is obvious. He’s revealed to be a more compassionate character like his mother, as noted by his care for the future of the planet but also is a confident but not nearly as cocky fighter like Vegeta. This blend made for a great protagonist and Dragon Ball Z‘s own version of The Terminator franchise’s Kyle Reese. He just needs to be around way more.

Alternate Timeline Trunks Disappears With No Trace

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Future Trunks and the Z Fighters trained up for the challenge at hand, and although Cell proved a worthy opponent, they eventually triumphed. As quickly as this powerful, futuristic friend came into the picture, he left and didn’t return for nearly a quarter century. A disappointing turn of events for a character that had become beloved by lots of fans. His development and work with Vegeta helped shape his father into the person he’s become in the current timeline.

Furthermore, Future Trunks’ exploits in the battlefield likely would’ve come in handy against some of the foes they face. Still, creator Akira Toriyama didn’t sideline the character forever. As is the way lots of times with Dragon Ball, a nostalgic part of history is destined to return. Future Trunks returns in the non-canon film, Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan and helps the team of Saiyans defeat the manical Broly. He then made his canon return almost a quarter century later in Dragon Ball Super.

His character didn’t change much over the course of that time. He’s still just as serious and concerned for the future of the world as he was originally in the Cell Saga. He got to witness the death and destruction that Goku Black caused as well. He’s quite the traumatized man, but his resiliency is also what makes him a great character. Future Trunks is almost the pessimistic version of Goku in a lot of ways. Goku is the impossible optimist, but always looking to improve. Whereas Trunks looks for the bleak in situations and trains out of a fear of failure.

Future Trunks finally gets the peaceful, happy ending he deserved for so long, and he gets to deal the winning blow in the fight against Zamasu. He splits fused Zamasu right down the middle to end the physical threat of the monster. While winning the fight, Trunks states that they won’t let him win, which is a moment where he finally seems to see an encouraging light at the end of the tunnel. Although his life is now at peace and not in constant war, everyone knows the Z Fighters don’t laze around waiting for the next fight. Furthermore, Future Trunks went from a tragic tale and turned into a positive one. His story deserves to continue getting told.

What Does The Future Hold For Future Trunks?

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The character is clearly not going anywhere. He came back in the non-canon Super Dragon Ball Heroes as Xeno Trunks, but much like the non-canon appearance in the Broly film, it doesn’t mean his story is continuing in the real timeline. However, these small fan service moments mean they’re going to keep him in the public’s consciousness.

His storyline didn’t receive the overall feelgood ending that the rest of the real timeline got, but it’s a gritty story that feels more like real life. It took a long time for Future Trunks to achieve a life that wasn’t wrought with death, so it should get a deeper run. What do you think? Should Future Trunks continue to get more storylines in other series? Let us know in the comments.