Bleach’s Creator Had Its Ending in Mind From the Very Beginning

Bleach has finally come to an end with the right arc, giving the series the perfect ending fans had envisioned. What makes this ending even more special is that Tite Kubo had always envisioned his series concluding this way. Bleach began with the fateful encounter between Rukia and Ichigo, and the narrative followed Ichigo as he became a Soul Reaper and embarked on a journey to fight evil and save the Soul Society. In a recent interview with Hyperbeast, Tite Kubo shared how he had always planned the ending and how he wanted to approach each chapter.

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In the interview, Kubo revealed that he always had a long-term plan for the overall story and knew how he wanted it to end. The series began with Ichigo and Rukia’s meeting and concluded with their children meeting in a similar manner. He explained that everything was deliberately structured this way to bring the story to this ending. Furthermore, he shared how he always wanted to approach each chapter of the series, which is another key to understanding what makes Bleach one of the coolest shonen series of all time, as Tite Kubo deliberately crafted each scene in the manga to emphasize this aspect.

Bleach Being a Cool Shonen Series Was Always Tite Kubo’s Main Goal

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One intriguing detail Tite Kubo shared, besides how he had always envisioned the series’ ending, was his approach to each chapter. Kubo envisioned that each chapter would have at least one scene he always wanted to draw, with everything else revolving around that scene. This is a brilliant approach to consistently emphasizing the cool elements in each chapter and building everything else around them. This is exactly why Bleach often prioritizes action over dialogue. While the series may not always follow the best narrative structure, its cool elements in each chapter more than make up for it.

With Ichigo as the protagonist, he is always at the center of attention, but Bleach has also made almost all its characters cool by giving them moments that define their characteristics. Kubo’s statement reveals that Bleach was always structured this way, and this is indeed what makes it a global pop culture phenomenon, even 22 years after the series first appeared. Additionally, Kubo deciding Bleach‘s ending from the start also answers a question fans have always wondered about. Ichigo and Rukia’s dynamic at the beginning of the series was closer than anyone expected.

This is why many fans thought they would end up together, even though the series never hinted at a romantic relationship between them. It turns out Kubo had always envisioned them as lifelong friends, with their bond extending into the next generation as their children also became friends. Perhaps a sequel could follow the bond between their children, something fans once expected to see between Rukia and Ichigo. Bleach has been one of the most consistent shonen manga series of all time, and this latest insight from its creator reveals that everything was deliberately planned, from the ending to the small details in each chapter that ultimately make the series one of the coolest of all time.