Naruto’s Most Exciting Battle Against Madara Is Getting a New U.S. Release

Naruto Shippuden is all set to release Blu-ray Set 12 this November, as confirmed by the official website of Viz Media. Based on Masashi Kishimoto’s iconic Weekly Shonen Jump manga, the anime is just as popular even now thanks to its exceptional storytelling, unique power system, and deeply complex characters. The manga began its weekly serialization in 1999, and not long after that, Studio Pierrot’s anime adaptation in 2002 turned it into a global phenomenon. While the original anime aired until 2007, the animation studio released a second part called Naruto: Shippuden, following the beloved characters after a two-and-a-half-year time skip.

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Just like the previous releases, we can expect the set to include four Blu-ray discs and the uncut version of 28 Episodes. The website also confirms this new set will include Episodes 305 to 332, which were originally broadcast in Japan in 2013. Not only that, but the Blu-ray DVDs will also be available in English dub, while the Japanese dub contains English subtitles. Additionally, just like the previous sets, this upcoming one will also have a few bonuses for fans, including an art card, storyboards, and much more. Viz Media has also confirmed more releases in the next few months and in 2027 to release the full series in batches of 28 episodes.

What Happened in Naruto Shippuden‘s Final War?

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Episodes 305 to 332 feature the Fourth Great Shinobi War when the Allied Forces joined hands against Madara Uchiha and his army of White Zetsu and the Reanimated Shinobi. At this point in the story, Naruto Uzumaki was still on a remote island, unaware of the wide-scale war happening in the world. As the host of the Nine-Tails, it was imperative to ensure Naruto wouldn’t fall into the hands of the enemies. Meanwhile, Madara fought against the entire Allied Shinobi Forces all by himself. Standing tall in front of 80,000 Shinobi soldiers and crushing them single-handedly is one of the biggest reasons why Madara is still an iconic Shonen villain. He displayed the true extent of his powers after waking up with Reanimation Jutsu, and it didn’t take him a lot of effort to stun everyone with his devastating abilities.

Naruto Is Taking the Stage During Jump Festa 2027

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Naruto is planning major revival projects soon enough, including a live-action Hollywood movie, the manga sequel, and the anime’s return. Since the main story is already over, it’s possible that Studio Pierrot is planning to release a completely original story in the anime movie, which could be outside of everything that has happened in Boruto. Jump Festa 2027 is right around the corner since it’s scheduled to be held on December 19th and 20th, 2026. Jump Festa is famous for dropping the biggest updates on the upcoming projects of the most beloved Shonen Jump series. While there’s been no official confirmation as to what the announcements will be, we can expect the franchise to drop updates on the upcoming projects. Naruto will be holding a panel on the Super Stage, the largest stage in the entire convention, which is all the more reason to believe the announcements will be more exciting than ever.