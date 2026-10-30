Bleach Creator Returns With Closer Look at New Characters Revealed in Anime Finale

More than 22 years after the anime debut, Bleach has finally reached its conclusion with the fourth part of the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc. As one of the most iconic Shonen Jump series of all time, the series took longer than expected to adapt the entire manga, but the wait was more than worth it. The anime released its final part in July this year as part of the Summer 2026 lineup and reached its conclusion after a major delay. As part of the Shonen Big Three alongside One Piece and Naruto, Bleach has always been celebrated as one of the most beloved Shonen Jump anime and manga franchises of all time.

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However, despite the franchise’s popularity and the manga ending, it took Pierrot around a decade to return with a sequel to adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc. The final arc of the main story was split into four parts, and it returned with far better quality animation, pacing, and original scenes. Tite Kubo, the manga creator, was heavily invested in the production by providing original character designs and storyboards for the anime’s final arc. The anime briefly introduced two new characters in the finale as well, whose information was shared by the creator along with the finale broadcast.

Bleach Creator Shares Information on Two Original Characters

The official X handle of Tite Kubo shared the character designs and concept sketches of Chad’s trainer and opponent for the finale. The update was shared around the same time as the finale broadcast. Introducing new but minor characters in the anime isn’t new in the TYBW arc, and Kubo is responsible for all of them. The sketches shared by the official handle are also drawn by the creator. The new designs may not be about characters with major roles in the story, but they help add more depth to Chad’s character. In the finale, Chad is introduced as a professional boxer, which is why these background characters are crucial to his backstory. Interestingly enough, his opponent shares a hilarious resemblance to a bald Yhwach.

What’s Next for Bleach After Anime Finale?

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While the anime has already reached its conclusion, this doesn’t mean the end of the franchise. Studio Pierrot also needs to adapt the one-shot Kubo released in 2021 as part of the manga’s 20th anniversary. Titled No Breathes From Hell, the one-shot manga opened room for the story’s expansion, as it shed more light on Ichigo’s future and those around him. However, even if the manga didn’t expand the story completely with a longer run, there’s still a high possibility that the one-shot will be adapted into an anime, which will be just as exciting. Additionally, Bleach will be holding a panel on the Jump Studio stage of Jump Festa 2027. The convention will be held on December 19th and 20th, 2026, where we can expect major announcements from most of the Shonen Jump hits. This also includes Bleach since it’s guaranteed to drop information on its upcoming projects, although the details won’t be announced before the convention.



