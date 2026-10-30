Solo Leveling’s New Story Brings Back Jinwoo’s Most Tragic Ally

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling webtoon! While the upcoming Solo Leveling movie has yet to share information on its release window, the action role-playing game continues to drop brand new content for fans. The second season of the anime ended after adapting the Jeju Island Arc, one of the most beloved parts of the story. However, now that Jinwoo’s true powers are known to everyone in the world, things will only continue to get more intense from here on out. The anime wrapped up its second season in March last year, but it has yet to return with a new sequel.

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On the other hand, Solo Leveling: Arise, the action role-playing game developed by Netmarble, continues to introduce new and original characters from the main story. While a lot of the playable characters are unique to the game, many more are based on the original story by Chugong. The game also expands on their backstories that were never included in the main story, which makes it all the more interesting. The official website has a dedicated page called Hunter Origin that shares those backstories in the form of a one-shot webtoon series, and the latest one centers around Go Gunhee, the Chairman of the Korean Hunters Association, who met a tragic end.

Solo Leveling: Arise Reveals a Brand New Backstory of Go Gunhee

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Go Gunhee plays a crucial role in the main story as the Chairman and also one of Jinwoo’s closest allies. As an S-Rank Hunter, he also acts as a political and moral anchor to stop Hunters from abusing their powers. He is one of the few characters who recognized Jinwoo’s potential early on and supported him throughout the story. However, while Gunhee was one of the major characters of the story, his past was only ever briefly mentioned. Hunter Origin finally explains it in detail, starting from his childhood to his old age when he awakened as a Hunter and got a stronger body, just like a young man.

It also reveals how the ghosts of those he failed to protect have been following him throughout these years. Being a Hunter is a rewarding job, but the death toll is far greater than anything else. In order to not only protect the innocent citizens who are victims of dungeon breaks, but also the Hunters who raid those dungeons, Gunhee established the Korean Hunters Association. He used his money and influence to save as many lives as possible, which is one of the reasons why Jinwoo held such deep respect for him. However, after living a life of helping others, Gunhee met a tragic end at the hands of the Monarchs. Despite his powers, Jinwoo was unable to save him, which remained one of his biggest regrets in life.

What Will Happen in Solo Leveling Movie?

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While the movie hasn’t shared any details regarding its release, it shared a concept video and a key visual in July this year at the time of its official announcement. This is the first feature-length movie of the anime, which will continue the story from where the second season left off. The anime wrapped up its latest season with a huge cliffhanger by introducing two Monarchs who are planning to cause chaos in the world. Not only that, but Things have taken a drastic turn after the Jeju Island Arc, now that the entire world is aware of what Jinwoo is truly capable of. Guilds from around the world are looking to recruit him, but there’s no doubt Jinwoo has plans of his own. We can expect the upcoming movie to adapt the Recruitment Arc and Ahjin Guild Arcs from the main story. Depending on the pacing and the runtime, we might even get a glimpse at the Double Dungeon Arc, which is a major turning point in the series.

What are your expectations for the upcoming Solo Leveling movie? And are you looking forward to seeing more from Go Gunhee in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments below.