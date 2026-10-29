3 Coolest Mobile Suits from Gundam Wing After 30 Years

The first and arguably most popular Gundam show for American audiences dropped a quarter century ago, and it featured some all-time mobile suits. Mobile Suit Gundam Wing was released through Toonami in 2000 and jettisoned Gundam right to the top of all mecha anime lists. Most kids probably didn’t understand the complex plot that featured double crosses, faction switches, and politics galore. But, we could understand giant robots with guns and beam sabers battling was a cool concept.

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Before the list begins there are some ground rules to cover. First off, this list includes only Gundam suits that were introduced in the first series, not its Endless Waltz sequel. This means any remakes or customs that were added in are ineligible for this list. It’s an important distinction because that list is all its own, as all five main character Gundam were redesigned for the three-part series. Still, these three are the quintessential, universally-known Gundam from this series. So much so, there are still games and model kits featuring these three today, and it’s also why fans would love to see them with today’s technology in a new show.

3) Heavyarms Gundam

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

Who doesn’t love a gatling gun for an arm or machine guns and missile launchers mounted to hidden parts of a robot right? Heavyarms represents everything that’s cool about mecha. Those scenes where all compartments would open and let loose so much weaponry that the gundam was engulfed in gun smoke were the epitome of jaw-dropping. Heavyarms felt like a fan request come to life, just put machine guns everywhere and it’ll work.

It also added to the personality of the Heavyarms Gundam that Trowa Barton piloted it. His calm, cool and collected demeanor made a nice oppositional relationship to the loudest, most-aggressive gundam in the G Team fleet. This Gundam might’ve lacked the close-range abilities and ran out of ammo quick, but it could put in work in a short amount of time.

2) Tallgeese II

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

The final salvo of Treize Khushrenada resulted in a hulking, intimidating transformation into the Tallgeese II Gundam. After its initial build was destroyed, this Mobile Suit was rebuilt and became a striking hybrid of all-around attack. Tallgeese II utilized sabers, a shield and massive thrusters on its shoulders to engage in close-range combat. A terrifying combination because of its speed and power in hand-to-hand battles.

When it engaged in long-range combat, the Tallgeese II used a massive Dober Gun connected to its right arm. This weapon shredded through common mobile suits and could also damage Gundam suits. Its paint scheme and look were also vastly different from other Gundam in the franchise. It featured a unique head crest with Roman soldier inspiration and also red streaks below the eyes. Thrusters weren’t usually used, and also rarely do Gundam have such competent weaponry in all phases. Although this isn’t the final model of the Tallgeese, it’s the last upgrade for this series.

1) Epyon

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

There’s no chance the No. 1 Gundam from this show could be anything other than Epyon. A stark contrast to every other suit in the series, the Epyon featured a dark color scheme and original weapons that were memorable. The first thing that’s noticeable about this Gundam, similar to the Tallgeese II, is its intimidating size on screen headlined by its massive wings. Furthermore, the chain-like whip (called a Heat Rod) that extends out of the shield can’t be ignored. It gives the Epyon a significant advantage in close-range battles.

This suit isn’t loaded with long-range weapons, but it’s so fast and devastating in the short-range that it doesn’t matter. This was also a great move by the creators of the series, because it forced all the action in tight between the Mobile Suit opposite the Epyon. No need for gun fights with this suit. It wouldn’t allow it. Similar to the Wing Gundam, Epyon can also shift in flight mode and become a jet. It’s just such a cool Gundam, and it’s probably why Master Gundam in G Gundam was also so memorable for American audiences. The enemy just looked insurmountable with the size and strength of Epyon and Master. Do you agree with the list? Let us know in the comments.