One Punch Man Artist Reveals New Saitama Sketch

One-Punch Man fans may have a hole in their hearts now that season 2 of the anime is done, but creative team behind the series is not leaving them hanging. Since One-Punch Man season 2 wrapped, various artists associated with the series have blessed fans with some new sketches of various characters – and today we have a new look at Saitama himself.

Check out this sketch of the One-Punch Man, as done by artist Nebu Kuro:

As indicated by the tweet’s caption, this sketch was done on a piece of “shikishi,” which is a special type of square card paper used for sketching and poem writing. Nebu Kuro manages to uses every inch of the square to his advantage. The square may be two-dimensional, but Kuro creates a great 3D image feel with Saitama’s signature fist occupying the foreground, while the hero himself appears further in the background. What’s especially unique and cool about this sketch is the aesthetic: The lettering of the “One Punch Man” title, the sketch date, and the background are all wonderfully pixelated in a way that invokes a classic arcade or video game.

One-Punch Man has a new video game coming up for release, entitled One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows. That video game would require some artwork to go with it – and this sketch by Nebu Kuro certainly looks like it would foot the bill – unfortunately, this won’t be the image that gamers get to see on their purchase. Kuro’s drawing is going to end up on the latest volume of the One-Punch Man manga, so fans will still get to enjoy it in their collection.

