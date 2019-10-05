One-Punch Man Season 2 Confirms Toonami Start Date

One-Punch Man’s second season has already wrapped with its original Japanese language version, leaving the adventures of Saitama and the Hero Association on something of a cliffhanger. With a third season yet to be confirmed, but a new OVA on the way, fans will be happy to know that the arrival of the popular anime franchise will be arriving on Cartoon Network’s programming block Toonami will be sooner than you may think! Though there have been rumors about the release date, Viz Media has confirmed that the series will be returning later this month on October 12th!

Viz Media shared the news on their Official Twitter Account, along with a brand new graphic showing off both our hero Saitama, as well as the newest villain threatening the heroes of One-Punch Man in the form of Garou, the aptly named “Hero Killer”:

The second season of One-Punch Man was received to mixed results initially due to the fact that the animation studio was changed from Madhouse to JC Staff. While the animation was delivered in a much different style than the initial outing of the franchise, there were still numerous memorable moments and battles that Saitama, Genos, and Garou underwent to attempt to achieve their far different goals.

While the Monster Association unleashed dozens, if not hundreds, of terrifying monsters across the city that kept the heroes’ hands full, the more interesting plotline came with the arrival of the human who was attempting to become a monster himself in Garou. The student of Bang, Garou attempted to become a monster by fighting, and defeating, as many heroes as he could to prove his worth.

On the flip side, Saitama still continues his quest to discover an enemy that can manage to stand toe to toe with him in terms of strength, entering himself into a martial arts tournament in order to do so. A ton of new heroes and villains are introduced through all of the plot lines of the second season, giving fans a much more in-depth look into the world of Saitama.

Will you be watching the second season of One-Punch Man on Toonami when it debuts on October 12th? Are you excited for a potential third season?

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes and follows a hero named Saitama as he tries to find a challenging villain to fight now that he’s become the world’s strongest hero.