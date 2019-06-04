New One-Punch Man Season 2 Episode Delayed

It looks like One-Punch Man will be taking a real short break, fans. After Season Two hit televisions this year, Saitama has been busy leveling up his rank at the Heroes Association, but a vacation is in order. A new report confirms One-Punch Man is going on a short break, and it is all thanks to a professional tennis rally.

Not long ago, the official page for One-Punch Man let fans know the show will not be airing a new episode this week.

“Due to the French Open 2019 schedule, One-Punch Man episode 21, ‘The Strongest Trouble’, has been delayed its broadcast. It will broadcast on June 11. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the team explained.

It turns out the network has shifted One-Punch Man back a week in honor of the French Open. The annual tennis rally pits many of the world’s best athletes against one another, and Japan has several players hitting the court this year. As such, One-Punch Man will delay episode 21 a week and air the episode on June 11th instead.

While this decision has upset some fans, others are curious whether this break will give the show’s staff a sigh of relief. The anime has been accused by fans of slouching on its animation, and much of that blame has been pinned on poor scheduling. An extra week could help artists add work on One-Punch Man‘s next episode, but for now, there is no way of knowing how the show’s mysterious schedule is operating in light of this one-week delay.

One-Punch Man Season Two is streaming on Hulu. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai for new production studio J.C. Staff. The new season is described as follows, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”