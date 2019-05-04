One-Punch Man Shows-Off Metal Bat’s Hero Strength

One-Punch Man‘s second season is underway as the focus of the series has shifted away from Saitama and Genos as it explores heroes and villains that have not gotten attention before. Along with the new villain Garou, one of the other S-Class Heroes Metal Bat, got his time to shine in the latest episode of the series as he was recruited for a job none of the other S-Class heroes wanted to do.

Along with getting a feel for his personality following his impressive showing in the first season, Season 2’s latest episode shows off even more of Metal Bat’s hero strength as he takes on all sorts of powerful monsters.

Metal Bat gets roped into escorting an snobby executive from the Hero Association, and fans get to see just how much he despises being looked down on from this executive and his son. Though he eventually gets his chance to be seen as the hero he is when two monsters soon arrive with the explicit goal of kidnapping the executive’s child. He dispatches these two with ease off-screen, however.

But soon after, an even larger centipede monster (Centisempai) arrives along with a monster that can emit sleeping spores (Lafreshidon). But before he passes out due to the spores, he strikes himself with his bat and wakes himself up. With this hype flowing through him, he essentially gets a strength boost and goes on to defeat both of these monsters with one decisive hit each.

But even with his strength demonstrations here, Metal Bat now finds himself fighting against an even stronger set of opponents. A huge new centipede monster, Centichoro, arrives toward the end of the episode, and before Metal Bat can fight it properly he’s got to deal with Garou’s sudden appearance as well. So fans are hoping for an even greater showing of strength from this hero.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

