One-Punch Man Season 2 Debuts First English Dub Clip

One-Punch Man‘s second season came and went, and while the huge comeback for the series was initially met with major anticipation from fans the final episode of the season wrapped up its run to a lukewarm reception. But now there’s a chance to get a second life with the series’ English dub run coming to Toonami. Along with the confirmation that One-Punch Man‘s second season would be joining Adult Swim’s programming block, Viz Media debuted the first promo clip for the English dub of Season 2 during its New York Comic 2019 panel.

One-Punch Man‘s second season features a new crop of characters, and that includes new English cast members as well with Greg Chun leading the pack as new central character Garou. You can hear Chun bouncing off of Max Mittelman’s Saitama in the video above.

Along with Greg Chun’s addition to the series as Garou, other Season 2 cast confirmations include Alan Lee as Suiryu, Bill Millsap as Gyoro-Gyoro, and Jason Marnocha as King Orochi. These aren’t the only major additions coming in the second season, so expect Viz Media to reveal more of the new cast as new episodes air Saturday nights on Toonami.

The English dub cast from the first season will be returning, and the series will most likely be a strong addition to Toonami when Season 2 premieres on October 12th. If you wanted to catch up before the second season premiere, however, you can currently check out One-Punch Man‘s first two seasons on Hulu.

The second season of the series ran for 12 episodes earlier this year, and is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director) for new production studio J.C. Staff. Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release, and they describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”