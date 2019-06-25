One-Punch Man Season 2 Reveals Garou’s Surprising New Look

One-Punch Man‘s second season has seen a shift away from focusing on Saitama and onto two new major characters Garou and Suiryu. The human monster Garou has been the primary protagonist of the season as the series has followed him from his first fights with heroes as he evolved into the monster he sought out to become. But as he’s pushed to the edge more so than ever before against an onslaught of heroes, he’s gone through a noticeable change.

As a visual representation of his full transformation to “monster” as he continues to surpass his limits, Garou’s gotten a brand new, blood soaked look. His blood dyed his hair red, and one of his eyes has been completely bloodshot now.

After being cornered by a group of heroes looking to make a name for themselves as the end of the last episode, Gaoru manages to defeat them all one by one. But he’s left much worse for wear as each of those heroes manages to land some choice blows on him. But soon, he’s pushed even harder when Genos arrives on the scene. Genos gets to him both physically and mentally, so Garou forces himself to keep fighting to avoid being labeled a “nobody.”

This descent into his more violent state is capped off when Garou begins to run his bloodied hands through his hair and claims that he is a “monster stronger than anyone else.” It’s appropriate his new looks marks the change too, as the Monster Association soon arrives to back him up. They want to offer him an “executive” position within their group. With Garou’s complete descent into monsterdom, a fuller transformation could very well be on the horizon.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season will run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release.

Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”