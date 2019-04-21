‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Shows-Off Hellish Blizzard’s Power

One-Punch Man‘s second season has officially kicked into gear as the second episode introduces another big player in the coming episodes. The season premiere introduced fans to King, and now they have seen Saitama’s entourage grow by one more with Class B Rank 1’s Hellish Blizzard trying to wrangle him to her cause. Though she’s quickly outclassed, fans also got to see just why she made it to the top of Class B.

When Saitama refuses her offer to team up with her faction, she decides to unleash her telekinetic power and creates a dust storm definitely befitting her “Blizzard” moniker.

Blizzard’s outfit and telekinetic power is reminiscent of the Class S Hero Tatsumaki, and its because Tatsumaki is her older sister. Telekinetic strength runs in the family as Blizzard whips up a storm in order to get back at Saitam for disrespecting her. Though no matter how much wind and rocks she can conjure, her telekinesis is still outclassed by both Saitama and her sister.

This reveals another facet of Fubuki’s power as she’s climbed through the ranks of the Hero Association with her intelligence and street smarts. She explains to Genos and Saitama that when she got to Rank 1 of Class B, she decided to use the position to gather more members to her cause. She had hoped to use strength in numbers to surpass her sister one day.

But as she learns after fighting Saitama, this pursuit of strength rang hollow as it’s nothing to Saitama. He wants her to stop all of the childish planning and newbie crushing, and she later respects him all the more when she realizes that Class S Heroes like Genos and King gather around Saitama despite his demeanor.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

