One-Punch Man Reveals the Monster Association’s Evil Fusion Plan

One-Punch Man season 2‘s latest episode “The Class S Heroes” saw Saitama fully immersed in the martial arts world, as he battled his way to the finals of the Super Fights 22 tournament. However, while Saitama was battling Suiryu in the finals, multiple cities continued to feel the wrath of the Monster Association’s coordinated reign of terror.

So far, we know that the Monsters Association has one basic goal: cause so much carnage, over such a large area, that the Hero Association’s resources get stretched to the breaking point. However, a side scene during episode 19 began a new subplot, which reveals the true master plan the Monster Association has been working on all along!

The scene in question takes place in a dojo where S-Class hero Atomic Samurai has called together his fellow master swordsmen, known as the “Council of Swordmasters” or “Holy Order of the Sword.” The meeting is discuss the threat of hero-killer Garou, and what Kamikaze sees as the council’s responsibility to end the threat of Garou, before S-Class hero and martial arts master Bang/Silverfang has to endure the pain of fighting and killing his former protege.

Only one swordsman of the council, Haragiri, doesn’t see the task as worthy of the council’s attention, calling it “neighborhood watch.” Haragiri asserts that the holy order’s true purpose is to pursue greater skill – and to further that purpose, he has made an unholy alliance: Haragiri has partnered himself with the Monsters Association after learning the group’s new initiative: having normal humans fuse with monsters cells, to create horrific hybrid creatures. Haragiri reveals that he has undergone this fusion, and gives his fellow council members an ultimatum: fuse with the monster cells he’s provided, or die by his hand!

According to Haragiri, the monster cells exponentially increase his strength, supposedly giving him the ability to kill all of his fellow swordsmen in one stroke. Unfortunately, Haragiri greatly overestimates his own power: when he goes to strike, Atomic Samurai lives up to his name by literally cutting Haragiri down into dust particles!

Even though Haragiri is stopped, the implications of the scene are massive: the Mosnter Association has spread itself across the map for its current campaign of terror – attacks which could easy evolve into a campaign of infecting bystanders with monster cells. An additional scene reveals that Monster King Lord Orochi has the ability to create as many monster cells as he wants, so this threat is not over until the Mosnter King falls – which is exactly the mission that Atomic Samurai and the Council of Swordmasters are now taking on!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.