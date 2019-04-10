‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 To Get OVA

One-Punch Man is back, and fans are ready to check out the anime’s comeback. At long last, the show has put its second season out to TV, and it has gotten good reception so far. Now, fans are getting a little more hyped for the release, and it is all thanks to an OVA.

According to a report by Moetron News, One-Punch Man will be getting a new OVA for season two. The short story will be released with the season’s first Blu-ray and DVD volume.

So far, very little is known about the OVA other than it is happening. The reports indicate it will tell an original story outside the web-comic and manga. As for when it will drop, One-Punch Man season two will release its first home video on August 27, so the short won’t go live until this fall in Japan.

“One Punch Man” S2 anime BD&DVD Vol.1 will include an original story OVA; on sale August 27th https://t.co/KN4eKrMiNN pic.twitter.com/jnEmCm8Txu — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) April 10, 2019

This is not the first OVA to enter the One-Punch Man canon. Back in season one, the anime hit up fans with its first OVA. The original story last about ten minutes, and it left fans wanting more. Now, netizens are hoping this second OVA lasts longer, but they are not holding their breath. After all, One-Punch Man did move to a new studio for season two, and fans have long questioned J.C. Staff’s production schedule for season two. If it is as tight as netizens feared, then there is no telling how this OVA entry will go.

One-Punch Man season two is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. The synopsis of One-Punch Man season two can be found below:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

