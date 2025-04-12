Netflix’s One Piece Shares First Look at One Wild Live-Action Transformation

One Piece is now in the works on Season 2 of the live-action series for Netflix, and to celebrate has shared the first look at one Zoan’s wild live-action counterpart. One Piece’s live-action series was one of the biggest success with Netflix in the last few years, so it was no surprise to find out that there were already plans in place to bring it back with a second season. As fans eagerly wait for the next step in the live-action show saga, One Piece has also stacked its cast with all sorts of new faces that will make their debut in the coming episodes.

With One Piece Season 2 wrapping up its production earlier this year, Netflix has been getting fans ready for what’s next with special behind the scenes looks at some of the new characters. This includes Ty Keogh’s Dalton, who appears during the Drum Island arc coming in the new season. With a special first look at his character, it’s also revealed that his Zoan form includes a real Bison head that we can’t wait to see in action in the coming season. Check it out below.

@onepiecenetflix Ty Keogh is stepping into the role of the kind Dalton, a leader as fierce as a wild animal and as powerful as a hurricane. 🦬 🌊 Hear what he had to say about his experience and bringing this Drum Island legend to life in Season 2. ♬ original sound – One Piece Netflix – One Piece Netflix

Who Is Dalton in One Piece Season 2?

Drum Island was confirmed to be one of the arcs from Eiichiro Oda’s original One Piece manga making its appearance in Season 2 of the live-action series, and Dalton is one of the key characters who debuts during this section. A member of the Royal Guard who serves under the villainous Wapol, Dalton himself has the ability of the Ox-Ox Devil Fruit. This power gives him the ability to transform into a Bison man that gives him boosted strength and speed. It’s a Zoan type fruit that gives him beast qualities, and it appears that part of the transformation includes a practically made head for the occasion as well.

Keogh himself teased the Drum Island set as well with, “I really enjoyed the Drum Island set, the outdoor set. A lot of detail. A lot of texture. But I would say the most grand set that I was in was Wapol’s throne room, which was just huge.” Keogh further teased how impressive Wapol’s actor was as well, “Rob Colletti was just magic.” As for how he describes Season 2, “Bigger than you’d expect.” But the wait for these new episodes continue as more and more updates come from behind the scenes.

What to Know for Netflix’s One Piece Season 2

One Piece has yet to reveal when Season 2 of the live-action series will be streaming with Netflix as of the time of this publication. Former showrunner Matt Owens has left the series to focus on his mental health, but it has yet to be revealed how that will be shaking up the production moving forward either. In a statement to fans back in 2024, Eiichiro Oda revealed that Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 would be tackling the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs with its episodes.

That final arc includes characters like Dalton and Wapol, but most importantly of all, includes Tony Tony Chopper. This is the new member of the Straw Hat crew that will be officially making his introduction in Season 2 of Netflix’s One Piece, but very little has been revealed about this new debut thus far. Those behind the scenes are probably taking their time to make sure everything’s as perfect as it could be before fully revealing Chopper, so it might be much closer to its full release.