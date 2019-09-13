One-Punch Man Season 2 OVA Trailer Released

One-Punch Man may have ended its second season earlier this year, but the series has no plans to fade away. While fans await news of a third season, the series is keeping busy as it prepares for its home video release abroad, so you know what that means. One-Punch Man is about to drop its season two OVA, and a trailer for the special has dropped online.

Over on Youtube, fans were able to get a preview of the upcoming OVA. The special, which will debut with the latest Blu-ray bundle of season two in Japan, features three new characters as they plot in the most unexpected of places.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Huddled in a public bathroom stall, the three characters make plans to show off their powers and prove their might. What they do not expect is for the strongest man in all of existence to be in the stall next to them. In a hilarious scene, Saitama can be seen walking out of his stall to the surprise of the three newcomers, and a brief conversation ensues with One-Punch Man being none the wiser.

For those interested in seeing this One-Punch Man OVA, it will go live on October 25 when the Blu-ray and DVD for season two’s first volume hits shelves. Japan will be the first to nab the episode, but fans are hoping Crunchyroll is able to stream the special in real time. If not, fans will have to wait for their region’s licensor to put out season two’s first volume in order to watch this new OVA. There is no word on whether One-Punch Man will continue on from season two, so this special might be the last bit of animation the series churns out. However, given the story’s international popularity, fans are keeping fingers crossed for a third season.

Are you excited to check out this final piece of season two? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes and follows a hero named Saitama as he tries to find a challenging villain to fight now that he’s become the world’s strongest hero.