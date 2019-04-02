‘One-Punch Man’ Reveals Sneak Peek At Season 2 Premiere

One-Punch Man is almost here. At long last, it seems fans will get to check in on the superhero series, and they have J.C. Staff to thank. The studio has made the long-awaited second season of One-Punch Man, and a sneak peek of its premiere has gone live.

Over on Twitter, the anime’s official page put up some stills from the debut episode. So, you can check out the images below.

The collection shows off a series of four images with the first honing in on One-Punch Man. Saitama is seen standing in a debris hole far above the city. The man, who is dressed in civilian clothes, looks like he is surveying the city after some sort of attack.

A second still is pulled from the trailer and focuses on Genos. The cyborg hero is seen close up as he cocks back a closed fist, and a third still draws in close to Fubuki. The vixen is joined by a fourth image starring G4 in all his thick, metal glory. So, if you have missed all these heroes, then you won’t have to much longer. Japan will bring out One-Punch Man season two on April 9th, so fans will want to mark the date down before they forget.

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day decides to stop a violent villain attack. Saitama is inspired to become a hero from this fight and starts training his body everyday.

