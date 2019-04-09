Watch: ‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Premiere Is Finally Here

December 20, 2015. Anime fans around the world will remember this as the day that the last episode of One-Punch Man‘s debut season aired. Ever since, we’ve all been anxiously awaiting the show’s return, and what a long wait has been. However, as of Tuesday afternoon, the wait is finally over. That’s right, after four years away from the spotlight, One-Punch Man has officially returned, and the Season 2 premiere is available to watch online right now.

Unlike several other anime series here in the United States, there aren’t multiple ways to watch the new season of One-Punch Man. The streaming rights to the new episodes are exclusive to Hulu, so you’ll need a subscription to that service in order to watch. But that’s not too big of a deal, as Hulu has streaming subscriptions as cheap as $5.99 per month, and the site often offers free trials for new subscribers. So what are you waiting for? If you’re willing to sign up, or you’ve already got a subscription to Hulu, head here now to watch the highly-anticipated premiere of One-Punch Man Season 2!

The second season of One-Punch Man will continue the story of Saitama, who just likes being a hero for fun, and his ever-committed protege Genos, who is a fast riser in the pro hero ranks.

There hasn’t been any official confirmation as to how long the new season of One-Punch Man will run, but a recent report suggests that it will repeat the structure of the first installment, releasing a total of 12 episodes. If that’s the case, there will be a grand total of 24 for the whole series by the time the new season is through.

Even though the first trailer for One-Punch Man Season 2 was a bit disappointing for some, there’s no doubt most fans are still incredibly excited to see what happens in Saitama’s return.

