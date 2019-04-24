‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Reveals Saitama’s New Goal

One-Punch Man‘s second season is now in full swing as the third episode of the series has gotten right into the action as the “human monster” Garou has begun his bloody hero hunt. With a greater focus on Garou, this seems like it would leave Saitama without anything to do. But the third episode shed a light on Saitama’s path this season as he continues his search for a good fight.

He’s even a got a new goal. That goal? Martial arts. After hearing that Garou was potentially deadlier than a monster due to the precision of his martial arts tactics, Saitama’s now interested in figuring out more about martial arts and sets his sights on a fighting tournament.

Visiting Mumen Rider in the hospital, Saitama learns of Garou’s fierceness. Tank Top Master explains that Garou read every one of his moves, and had a suitable counter to every strike. Garou’s moves reflect his opponents attack back at double their strength, and what makes him different from monsters is that his moves are all for breaking humans.

Hearing this, Saitama is instantly interested and now he’s in search of martial artists. Charanko tells him about a mixed martial arts tournament he won’t be able to participate in, and Saitama is instantly interested in this not only because of the strong opponents that will be there, but the three million yen in prize money.

One-Punch Man fans know just how desperately Saitama is looking for fulfillment in life, and now the latest season has outlined Saitama’s new goal of search out for martial artists to fight. He’s already faced one powerful one without even realizing it, but hopefully the fighters at the actual tournament can provide Saitama the challenge he craves.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

