‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Releases Teaser Trailer

If you’re ready to rock out to One Punch Man, then you should know you’re wish will come true soon. Not long ago, reports from Japan confirmed the anime’s new season will drop next year, and the announcement went live with a special teaser trailer.

And, yes – the clip does feature a dash of Garou!

As you can see above, Bandai Namco was quick to poster the first teaser trailer for One Punch Man on Youtube. The clip was shared first by J.C. Staff in Tokyo at anime convention, and the reel reminds fans of the anime’s best parts. The intro shows a series of scenes from One Punch Man season one while the latter portion highlights some new dialogue.

Sadly, there is no footage of season two attached to the teaser, so fans will have to use their imaginations here. At the beginning of the dialogue portion, a voice rings out saying, “Time to carry out evil. This’ll be a slaughter party!” As the reel continues, various characters like Saitama and Genos are highlighted through their voice actors, but the real treat comes at the end.

Just before the trailer ends, two voices are heard. Saitama says, “Maybe you should get stronger,” and his words are echoed by another. Garou speaks alongside the bald hero as the newcomer warns, “You just have to get stronger!”

So, will you be tuning into this new season when it drops in April 2019?

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.