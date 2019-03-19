Here’s Why ‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2’s Trailer Disappointed

One-Punch Man made its anime debut way back in 2015, but the wait for its comeback is about over. In a matter of weeks, the favorite series will hit up TV once more with season two, but netizens are stressing out over the reveal.

After all, the first full trailer for One-Punch Man went live this week, and it has fans begging for a redo.

For those out of the loop, the first trailer of One-Punch Man season two went public this week, and it contained first-look footage of the season. With just weeks to go before its premiere, the abstained reel had audiences on edge already, but no one was prepared for the messy footage which awaited them.

Tbh I’m not looking forward to all of the inevitable takes blaming J.C Staff for OPM S2. Natsume’s departure and by extension losing his invaluable industry connections hurt it infinitely more than the studio switch ever could (if at all tbh) — 💺HiMyNameIsChair💺 (@HiMyNameisChair) March 19, 2019

A simple search of One-Punch Man on social media will yield all you need to know about the trailer. It’s stilted art style and blotchy animation was made obvious from the start. Fans spent months hoping the show would prove their hunches wrong, but this trailer has only bolstered their worst fear…

One-Punch Man season two is in trouble, and fans know who is to blame.

The anime’s first season became a critical darling upon its release, and Madhouse was given plenty of credit for the job well done. However, animation fanatics chose to throw their support by director Shingo Natsume. The stellar talent brought in a slew of all-star animators given his industry contacts, giving One-Punch Man the quality needed to shine. This aide, however, was not given to season two.

The upcoming season of One-Punch Man two was hit with a production change before its release. It was announced J.C. Staff would take over the show from Madhouse, leaving Chikara Sakurai to oversee the show rather than Natsume. As the latter wanted to continue work on Boogiepop, One-Punch Man was left without the talent pool that made it a hit to start, and subsequent chatter about the season’s mismanaged schedule fueled skepticism amongst fans. Now, this new trailer proves those fears were not unfounded, and many are worried One-Punch Man won’t be able to survive season two if it gets one shotted.

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day decides to stop a violent villain attack. Saitama is inspired to become a hero from this fight and starts training his body everyday.