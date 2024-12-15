One-Punch Man Has Big Plans for the Anime’s 10th Anniversary

One-Punch Man will be officially celebrating the anime’s 10th anniversary milestone next year, and the franchise is really going all out for the occasion with plans for all sorts of new projects. One-Punch Man remains one of the most interesting action franchises ever released. Originally starting out as a webcomic that really took off with fans in Japan, the series took on a whole new life when it was adapted into a new manga release with Eyeshield 21 artist Yusuke Murata. Then the franchise exploded even further with the first season of the TV anime that premiered ten long years ago.

One-Punch Man’s first season was one of the most successful anime debuts of the 2010s, and fans have since seen a second season that was received much less favorably. But now as fans wait on the third season of the TV anime, One-Punch Man has announced it will be kicking off the 10th anniversary celebration with ten special projects. These “ten punches” include the release of the upcoming One-Punch Man Season 3 some time next year, along with nine other fun small projects that highlight how far the anime has come over the last decade.

How Will One-Punch Man Celebrate Its 10th Anniversary?

To celebrate 10 years of One-Punch Man’s anime in 2025, One-Punch Man‘s anime team has announced the “10thAnniversary Punches Project.” These will be small celebrations hyping up One-Punch Man‘s past and future. The first was the confirmation that One-Punch Man Season 3 will be airing some time in 2025. The second was a brand new poster for the anniversary featuring many of the series’ characters. The third was a special promo showcasing some of the anime’s biggest and best moments thus far, and you can check it out in full in the video above.

The fourth “punch” was the official release of One-Punch Man‘s opening and ending themes from the first and second seasons. These creditless versions are free to watch on YouTube, and are available for the first real time at this playlist at the link here. The fifth of these special projects was also the release of the Season 1 and Season 2 premieres for free on YouTube for fans to watch for a limited time. The sixth celebration is the announcement of the “One Punch Man Magic Music Festival,” coming to Japan next year. The final three of the celebrations have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication.

One-Punch Man Season 3 to Release in 2025

But the biggest of these upcoming celebration will be the launch of One-Punch Man Season 3 in 2025. While there is no concrete release date as of the time of this publication, the announcement for its 2025 release noted how it will line up for the 10th anniversary of the anime. This could just mean it will release at any point in 2025, but it’s more likely that One-Punch Man Season 3 will line up even further with the debut of the first season with an October 2025 premiere.

One-Punch Man first aired in Japan on October 5th, 2015, so we could be looking at a Fall 2025 release for One-Punch Man Season 3. It’s been in development for quite a long time, and after what happened with Season 2, there’s a hope that this team can bounce back with the anticipated premiere of the next season. It’s what One-Punch Man‘s 10th anniversary truly deserves for a celebration as big as this one.