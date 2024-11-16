One-Punch Man Creator Has a New Manga Coming to Shonen Jump (& It’s Hitting Soon)

One-Punch Man’s creator has a new manga coming to Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and it’s coming very soon! One-Punch Man might currently be taking over with each new chapter of Yusuke Murata’s adaptation of the manga, but ONE’s original webcomic series has been inactive for quite a while. Despite a few new releases for the webcomic on a few surprise occasions, ONE has instead been focusing their efforts elsewhere with new manga team ups with artists on other series. One of which was Versus, which has been releasing with Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Sirius since 2022, and the second is making its way to Shonen Jump next.

Bug Ego is a manga series written by One-Punch Man creator ONE with art by Kiyoto Shitara (Shinobuna! Chiyo-chan), and first made its debut in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump Magazine back in 2023. Now as revealed by Viz Media, it has been officially licensed for an English language release and will be coming to their digital Shonen Jump library beginning this Monday together with many of the other Shonen Jump series now hitting the magazine. You can check out the official announcement and first look at the series at the link here.

What Is Bug Ego?

Bug Ego was first launched as a one-shot story with Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in Spring 2023, and then was later confirmed for a full serialization later. While the series has been active for the past year or so, it only currently has two chapters of the series available as of the time of this publication. It was confirmed to then be moving over to the monthly release schedule of Shueisha’s Ultra Jump magazine earlier this Fall, and now it’s going to be available to read thanks to Viz Media.

Viz Media will begin releasing Bug Ego on Monday, November 18th. The series follows a high school transfer student named Makoto Hitsujiya, who then meets a fellow student named Takehiro Kokudou, who introduces Makoto to strange disturbances dubbed “Bugs.” These are strange happenings that only activate by doing a certain action, and the two students eventually bond over their experiments with these Bugs. As expected, it’s not long before the two of them find themselves in a much bigger predicament than the two of them could have ever expected to be in.

What’s Next for One-Punch Man?

As for One-Punch Man itself, it’s not only releasing new chapters with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library, but the anime is now in the works for its highly anticipated return for Season 3. One-Punch Man Season 3 currently is being developed for a release in the future, but has yet to announce a release window or date as of the time of this publication. J.C. Staff will be returning from Season 2 to handle the animation production too, so that’s begun to raise some questions as for how this new season will actually turn out.

As for the returning staff and cast confirmed thus far, Chikashi Kubota will be returning to design the characters together with Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryosuka Shirakawa. Tomohiro Suzuki will be returning to handle the series composition, and Makoto Miyazaki will be composing the music. Makoto Furukawa is also returning to voice Saitama, Hikaru Midorikawa will be voicing Garou, and Daisuke Namikawa will voice Dr. Genus. This next season will be moving forward with the next step of the Human Monster Saga, so fans are hopefully in for a big new season of fights after so much waiting for it all.