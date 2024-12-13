One-Punch Man Season 3 Finally Confirms 2025 Release Window

The next season of One-Punch Man will be smashing its way onto our screens again very soon. The popular anime adaptation of the beloved action manga finally has a release window for its third season, continuing the story of Saitama and his superhero friends and allies. The official One-Punch Man website has revealed a ten-phase plan for the anime series to celebrate the show’s 10th Anniversary. The first phase unveils that the highly anticipated One-Punch Man Season 3 anime will premiere on Japanese television in 2025, ten years after the first season graced people’s screens. The website will list a more specific release date at a later time.

During those ten years, One-Punch Man has had only two seasons with 12 episodes each, plus 12 OVAs. There was a four-year gap between seasons 1 and 2, whereas by the time Season 3 airs, there will be a six-year gap between seasons 2 and 3. The anime switched animation studios between the first and second seasons, with the first season having been produced by Madhouse while J.C.Staff did the second season. The third season will be once again produced by J.C. Staff, with most of the voice cast and production members returning from the second season.

One-Punch Man’s Tenth Anniversary Launches Ten Phases in 2025

The first phase of the One-Punch Man 10th Anniversary Project was the announcement that Season 3 was coming in 2025. The second phase is revealing the new 10th Anniversary visual. The third phase is the release of a new promotional video celebrating the 10th Anniversary project. The fourth phase has clean openings and endings from the first two seasons that are streamed globally on YouTube. The fifth phase has the first episodes of seasons 1 and 2 streamed in Japanese with English subtitles fully on YouTube.

Phase 6 is the One-Punch Man Serious Music Festival, an event that will take place on September 14, 2025, at the Nerima Cultural Center’s Main Hall in Tokyo. The event will host musical guests like JAM Project, Hiroko Moriguchi, and Makoto Miyazaki. The Japanese voice cast members Makoto Furukawa, Kaito Ishikawa, and Hikaru Midorikawa will also be in attendance for the Serious Music Festival. The remaining phases will be revealed later, giving fans something to mull over until further information is available.

A Season 3 was a long time coming, with confirmation of a Season 3 happening back in 2022. J.C. Staff has been teasing new Season 3 for a while, sharing new key art of returning and brand new characters. Fans have been convinced that an official announcement has been inevitable for years at this point. Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait long for new episodes, and the Anniversary Project promises to give fans more of the franchise. Meanwhile, the manga went into hiatus earlier this summer so that the creators could recharge. Unlike some Japanese manga, in which a single author is in charge of the writing and drawing of a series (with assistants), the duties of One-Punch Man are split between writer ONE and artist Yusuke Murata.

