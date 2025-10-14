One Punch Man Season 3 Opening Teases Saitama’s Next Big Fight

One-Punch Man is back in action with Season 3 as part of the jam-packed Fall 2025 anime schedule, and the new episodes have kicked off with an explosive new opening setting up for Saitama’s next big fight. There are a lot of eyes on One-Punch Man as not only is the anime now celebrating the 10th anniversary of its original debut, but the third season is coming after a lengthy wait from the end of the second season. That’s even before factoring in the divisive reaction fans had over the second season compared to the universal praise showered on the first.

One-Punch Man Season 3 has officially premiered its first episode, and fans are still in the wake of trying to figure out how the rest of the season is going to look. The premiere episode featured a lot of planning and talking amongst the heroes as they prepare for the coming battles against the Monster Association, but the new opening sequence already teased some of the huge fights coming our way like the inevitable clash between Saitama and the Monster King Orochi.

One-Punch Man’s New Opening Sets Up Saitama’s Big Fight

ONE PUNCH MAN SEASON 3 OPENING!!! #onepunchman pic.twitter.com/fCrvRogLjV — One Punch Man (@OnePunch_Daily) October 12, 2025

The new opening for One-Punch Man Season 3 titled “Get No Satisfied!” as performed by JAM PROJECT and Babymetal features a look at all of the characters that will be in the mix for the rest of the season. It not only showcases a look at all of the S-Class Heroes that will be taking on big foes, but also highlights the monstrous opponents themselves. This coming season will be a big war between the two sides, and it adapts one of the longest stretches of story in the manga and original webcomic’s history to date. Thankfully, Saitama is included in these fights too.

One brief tease in this new opening reveals a cool look at both Garou and Saitama as they both seem to face off against the Monster King Orochi. It’s teasing that either both of these fights will be taking place at the same time, or that both of these key characters will be facing off against the mysterious Orochi at some point in the season. But when it comes to Saitama, however, there is quite literally only one way such a fight could end. Orochi might be strong, but Saitama is Saitama so there’s not going to be much tension there.

What Does This Mean for Saitama’s Future?

The fun of One-Punch Man, however, is not whether or not Saitama is going to be able to defeat the monster or foe in front of him. It’s whether or not they give him a worthy challenge. Since the beginning of the series he’s been on a constant search for someone who can survive longer than a single punch, and he’s really only gotten serious a handful of times. If this Orochi fight has an inevitable ending, the fun of it is going to see just how strong the Monster King truly is before he’s defeated.

It’s also why so many fans are concerned about the potential visual fidelity of the coming season. Because so much humor or enjoyment comes from seeing how other characters struggle in fights Saitama could win in a single punch, those fights really need to standout and make their mark to truly succeed. If the staff doesn’t come through in that regard, this season might be received as poorly as that infamous second one. But thanks to how well it’s looked so far, One-Punch Man Season 3 is off to a promising start now streaming with Hulu.

