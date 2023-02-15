One-Punch Man Breaks Fubuki's Heart With Saitama's Confession

One-Punch Man is now setting the stage for its next major arc following the war against the Monster Association, and the newest chapter of the series has really broken Fubuki's heart over a surprising Saitamaconfession! With the fight against Garou and Monster Association changing the status quo for the world, the Hero Association has now all moved into a new base built by Metal Knight. This includes Saitama in the ranks, and unsurprisingly he's already causing a ton of chaos when he's just trying to get settled into his new home. And also unsurprisingly, he's now in the mix in yet another struggle.

The previous chapter of the series kicked off a new struggle between psychics as a dark new organization was revealed to have snuck into the hero ranks, and it's caused a major rift between Tatsumaki and Saitama as he tries to get her to stop from destroying the building with her wild psychic power. But as Tatsumaki asks Saitama about his relationship with her sister Fubuki, Saitama ends up breaking Fubuki's heart with his answer.

(Photo: Shueisha)

How Does Saitama Break Fubuki's Heart?

Chapter 176 of One-Punch Man picks up shortly after Saitama stops Tatsumaki from using her power to destroy the Hero Association building, and despite how much power she uses, he never lets go of her hand. He gets her attention when he compares Tatsumaki's psychic power to Fubuki, and it's here that Tatsumaki wants to get to the bottom of why she's seen him with her sister. Asking Saitama who is he is to her, he ends up saying "acquaintances."

It's not just that they're acquaintances though, it's the blunt way Saitama shuts down Fubuki's burgeoning feelings. When asked about his connection to her, "Well, we aren't friends or comrades or even friends of friends. I guess we're just acquaintances." It's a cold blooded answer that the godlike and detached Saitama can only give, and now Fubuki will carry that rejection forward into the next arc.

How do you feel about the way Saitama sees his relationship with Fubuki? What do you think she will do next now that she knows the way he feels?