One-Punch Man Reveals Hilarious New Side of Saitama’s Heroism

This second season of One-Punch Man has not just delivered audiences an untold number of monsters from the Monster Association threatening humanity, it’s given us a new take on the character of Saitama. As he explains in the most recent episode, One-Punch Man feels bored, unable to grow and get stronger in any meaningful way. While he struggles with this internal query, Saitama does manage to reveal a hilarious side of his heroism in dispatching one of the season’s biggest villains.

Following Suiryu’s inability to defeat either Gouketsu or Bakuzan, the injured martial artists called out for help and Saitama was more than willing to oblige. While viewers were certain that his conflict with Bakuzan would result in an easy win for the “hero for fun”, the series gave us the hilarious moment of Saitama defeating Gouketsu off camera and hurling his head back into the Super Fight Tournament stadium in front of an astonished Suiryu.

While it has been obvious from the start that there was little that could challenge Saitama, it was still amazing to see him lay waste to Gouketsu so easily in a heartbeat considering the build up that was given to the monster. The right hand man to the Monster King Orochi, Gouketsu was the winner of the very first Super Fight Tournament. Even before becoming a nearly all powerful monster, the champion was still an amazing adept fighter.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Saitama is so clearly ahead of every other living creature on earth that its no wonder he now finds himself searching for any challenge whatsoever. The hilarity of this situation was when he was debating his current situation with the faux-hero King and simply kicked an attacking Garou away as if he were nothing.

When the intial premise for One-Punch Man was revealed, we wondered how on earth a series like this would be able to sustain itself. That question has been answered thanks in part to the characters and world that have been established in this series and we can’t wait to see where they go moving forward.

What did you think of the defeat of Gouketsu at the hands of Saitama? Can even the Monster King Orochi stand up to One-Punch Man? Let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

One-Punch Man Season Two is streaming on Hulu. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai for new production studio J.C. Staff. The new season is described as follows, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”