Oshi no Ko Releases First Concert Arc Poster

The summer anime season is on its way, and that means new shows and story arcs are on the horizon. For spring shows, they are either about to close up shop or move to a new story. Oshi no Ko will be taking the second route as it has more content to cover in season one, and we've just been given a new poster for what's next.

As you can see below, the team behind Oshi no Ko just released a new key visual for season one. It is there you can see the First Concert arc in all its glory. The glittery visual puts Oshi no Ko's color palette on blast with gorgeous hues. So of course, fans of the idol anime will not want to miss out.

And of course, we know there are a lot of people tuning into Oshi no Ko. The anime has been a hit since it went live in April and has broken a number of records. For HIDIVE, the streaming service said the premiere of Oshi no Ko was its most-watched premiere to date, and it continues to bring in a large number of viewers each week. Even the anime's theme song is on the rise as Yoasobi's "Idol" has more than 100 million streams to date.

If you are not caught up with Oshi no Ko, you can check out the anime's current episodes exclusively on HIDIVE. As for the manga, Oshi no Ko is still being published by creators Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari. Yen Press is overseeing the manga's distribution in the United States, so you can find physical and digital copies depending on your preferences. And if you did not know already, Oshi no Ko is definitely a series you want to go into without any spoilers. The colorful anime may look entirely too fluffy from the outside, but the layered series will leave your jaw hanging from its big plot twists.

Want more information on Oshi no Ko? No problem! You can read up on the idol anime below thanks to its official spoiler-free synopsis: "Dr. Goro is reborn as the son of the young starlet Ai Hoshino after her delusional stalker murders him. Now, he wants to help his new mother rise to the top, but what can a child do about the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry?"

