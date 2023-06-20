Oshi no Ko Episode 10 Promo Released

Oshi no Ko has kicked off the final arc for the anime's debut season as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Oshi no Ko Episode 10! Oshi no Ko kicked off as one of the most unique new anime offerings of the Spring overall as the adaptation taking on Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka and Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari's original Oshi no Ko manga took over the world with its 90 minute long premiere episode that ended in a heartbreaking surprise.

With Oshi no Ko officially kicking off the First Concert Arc with its final few episodes of the anime's first season in the previous episode, Oshi no Ko is gearing up for the next step of B-Komachi's journey as the trio prepares for that first titular concert. But they'll need some help from a surprise source in the coming episode that has helped the group in some fun ways in the past when they were trying to make a name for themselves earlier in the season. You can check out the promo for Oshi no Ko Episode 10 below:

How to Watch Oshi no Ko Episode 10

Oshi no Ko Episode 10 is titled "Pressure" and the episode is teased as such, "B Komachi's first performance approaches, but the group still needs practice while Kana refuses to be the center. Perhaps a certain expert choreographer could help them shine?" If you wanted to catch Oshi no Ko's episode and join the anime's first season before it comes to an end, you can find the Oshi no Ko anime exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. As for what to expect from the anime's story, HIDIVE teases Oshi no Ko as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

