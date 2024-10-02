Oshi no Ko Season 2 Shares First Look at Finale

Oshi no Ko will be ending Season 2 later this week, and the anime has shared the first look at what to expect from its big finale. Oshi no Ko was one of the big returning franchises airing new episodes as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule, and following a delay the season is going to end a little later than initially expected. While the final episode was originally slated to premiere as of the time of this publication, it's actually been delayed a couple of days. But thankfully, we've gotten the first look at what's coming in the final episode.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 is in the midst of its final arc as following the end of the Tokyo Blade stage play, and Ruby and B-Komachi have headed to Miyazaki to film a new music video. This was the last place that both Goro and Sarina were alive, and thus it's starting to bring up all sorts of memories. While Aqua is moving away from his feelings of revenge, it seems Ruby is about to get hit with a hard dose of reality as the penultimate episode of the season saw her discovering Goro's body. And it's looking bad with the first look at Oshi no Ko's Season 2 finale that you can check out in action below:

What's Happening in Oshi no Ko Season 2?

Oshi no Ko Season 2 has taken a hard pivot with the start of the Private arc for the final episodes of the season. With Aqua thinking that his father has already died, he now no longer has any desire for revenge and has thus spent the last few episodes trying to figure out what to do with his life next. But it's already been made clear that not only is his real birth father very much alive, but he has yet to figure it out himself. As for Ruby, she's also made a terrible discovery as her life is about to change as the season comes to an end as well.

Ruby started up a new version of B-Komachi in the hopes of attracting Goro's attention. Not knowing he died (and was reincarnated into her brother), Ruby has been wondering why he's seemingly disappeared for all this time. Unfortunately, the end of the previous episode revealed why as she and Akane had stumbled on Goro's skeleton. Realizing that he's died, Ruby now faces an uncertain future as she's at the kind of crossroads that Aqua found himself on all those years before. It's just a matter of seeing how it works out from the finale.

Where to Watch Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 13

Following a production delay, Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 13 is now scheduled to premiere on Sunday, October 6th in Japan, and it will be exclusively streaming with HIDIVE when it debuts. Titled "Wish," the final episode is teased as such, "The revenge is over, and Goro's body is found. What is Aqua's answer to his relationship with Akane, whom he had kept by his side in order to use her? Meanwhile, Ruby receives information related to the incident from a mysterious girl...!?" And as teased by the promo, Ruby's about to find out that Goro was killed and dumped in the woods.

It's a time of change for both Aqua and Ruby, and that makes for an interesting pivot heading into the future of the series. It has yet to be announced whether or not Oshi no Ko's anime will continue with another season, but these developments will leave the series off on a huge cliffhanger for the both of them either way. Given its popularity, it's highly likely the anime will continue into the future.