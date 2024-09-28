Oshi no Ko Season 2 Finale Delayed

Oshi no Ko Season 2 will be officially coming to an end with its next episode, and the finale has been delayed from its initially planned release date. Oshi no Ko Season 2 has been one of the major standout hits of the Summer 2024 anime season, and it's because the TV anime for Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's original manga series has been taking on a new story ushering in a whole new direction for the franchise. Because while it had been solely focused on Aqua's side of things following his reincarnation, the anime is ready for what seems to be like a huge shift.

This shift is now set to begin with the delayed airing of its final episode as well. Oshi no Ko Season 2 has announced that Episode 13 (which serves as the finale for the season overall) will be airing on Sunday, October 6th in Japan with a likely streaming release around 4AM PT or 7AM PT. This is already a week into the start of the Fall 2024 anime schedule following a delay from earlier in the season's schedule, but the release is also pushing the premiere of its finale from four days out from its intended airing. So instead of getting to see the episode on Wednesday, it's going to be over the weekend instead.

What's Happening in Oshi no Ko's Season 2 Finale?

Oshi no Ko Season 2 started out with more of Aqua's perspective as he joined the Tokyo Blade stage play in the hopes of getting closer with those working with the Lala Lai company. In desperate search of his father, DNA tests for the other performers revealed that Taiki Himekawa was his half-brother. Thinking the two had shared a father (one who has since died in a murder and suicide), Aqua is now spending the final episodes of the season looking for a new direction to take for his reincarnated life as he's been seeking revenge all this time.

But the penultimate episode of Oshi no Ko Season 2 has offered up the biggest shake up to their dynamic yet. With B-Komachi shooting a new music video at Miyazaki, Ruby and Aqua head back to the last place they lived before the both of them had died and started their reincarnated lives. As Aqua is left unburdened about the dark past that brought him to this point, it's a much different situation for Ruby, who has only been trying to make the most out of her literal second chance at having her idol dreams come true.

What Happens to Ruby?

But as the penultimate episode came to an end, Ruby thinks back to the one person she's been doing all of this for. Hoping to get the attention of the doctor she had cared for so much before her passing, Ruby has been trying to lure him to one of their shows to get a big reunion. But at the end of the episode titled "Reunion," she had a different reunion than ever expected. As she and Akane make their way through the forest, she spots a dead body.

It's here Ruby sees the bones of the deceased doctor who once sat by her side all those years ago. With this being the first time realizing the one she's been seeking all this time has been killed, it's a much different realization. This kind of death initially sent Aqua on the path he had been chasing, and this very well could be the same destiny Ruby is speeding towards heading into the big finale.