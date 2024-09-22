Oshi no Ko Season 2 Welcomes an Unexpected Voice Actor

Oshi no Ko is now in the final stretch of episodes for Season 2, and the anime has welcomed Aqua and Ruby's mysterious father ahead of the season finale. Oshi no Ko Season 2 has been following Aqua as he entered the Tokyo Blade stage play with the intent of working with Lala Lai, a company that his mysterious father had been attached to. While taking on its intense challenges, Aqua had also been proceeding with submitting secret DNA tests for everyone he has come across in the entertainment industry thus far to even get a clue as to who his father could be.

Following the end of the Tokyo Blade stage play, Aqua had discovered that he actually had a half-brother with fellow star, Taiki Himekawa. It was through Taiki that Aqua actually found out who his father could be, and thus decided to move on from his life full of revenge after finding out that man's fate. But cruelly, it seems that Aqua and Ruby's mysterious father is very much still alive. Almost taunting the two of them with his hidden presence, this character made their full anime debut in Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 11 with an even more mysterious voice actor behind them.

Miyano Mamoru as their father's VA?!? I WON pic.twitter.com/Q14ojQZP45 — RinSS (@RinSS_HI) September 18, 2024

What Happens in Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 11?

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 11 follows Aqua as he continues to try and figure out how to move forward. Taiki had told them that their shared father had died in a murder suicide with Taiki's mother, and thus Aqua believed that the source of his revenge was already dead. Without the goal that he's been living his entire reincarnated life to pursue, Aqua then confides in Akane Kurokawa about the fact that he no longer seeks to kill his father as he's already dead. But ominously, she seems to figure out something he's missing in his story.

Akane seems to piece together that there's a loophole within everything that Aqua's telling her, and his father is likely still alive. She's worried about telling him this because not only would it ruin his recent happiness (one that would also result in them breaking up), but then it would only lead to more pain later. But at the end of the episode, the worst is confirmed to be the case as Akane's right. Aqua and Ruby's father is still very much alive, and looks much differently than the father Aqua thought he had.

Who Voices Aqua and Ruby's Father?

When Ruby stops by Ai Hoshino's grave to tell her about B-Komachi's upcoming performance (which is happening in the town where she had died in her past life), she's passed by a mysterious blond stranger. This stranger remarks that Ruby has grown into a fine woman, and that it's expected because she's their child. Referring to Ruby being the secret child that he and Ai had together, this is the most significant introduction in the anime to date. Now that their father has a face and voice, it's only a matter of time before Aqua's on the path to revenge once more.

Bringing this mysterious stranger to life goes to the uncredited Mamoru Miyano. While it's an uncredited performance, fans are able to recognize the voice star anywhere as he has previously brought famous characters to life with the likes of Light Yagami in Death Note, Rintaro Okabe in Steins;Gate, Riku in Kingdom Hearts and much more. This character will be playing a huge role in Oshi no Ko's future, so let's hope the anime will be continuing after the second season comes to an end with its next episode. Make sure you're all up to date with Oshi no Ko's episodes now streaming exclusively with HIDIVE.