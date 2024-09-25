Watch These Summer 2024 Anime Before It's Too Late

With the Fall 2024 anime schedule debuting a new wave of anime releases within the next week, it's now time to catch up with all of the anime you might have missed from the Summer before you won't have enough time. The Fall 2024 anime schedule is now here and that means there's going to be a whole new wave of anime releases that will be fighting for your limited time to watch. It'll mean keeping up with whatever new conversations are happening among fans, and likely less time to catch up on anything you might have missed. With Summer's offerings coming to an end, it's now the perfect time to check out some of the series that have really stood out from the pack over the last few weeks. While many of the new Summer 2024 anime had started out promising, there were a select few that were able to capitalize on those hot starts with episodes that managed to keep it up and get even better before they came to an end. So while you're waiting on the Fall shows to start, it's time to catch up with those gems you missed. Here are five of the best Summer 2024 anime you should check out before you're too busy with even more new anime shows!

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Where to Watch: HIDIVE There were a lot of returns and new seasons this Summer, but the one that has made a huge impact has been Oshi no Ko. Season 2 of the anime took on a much different arc than seen in the first season, but expanded the roster to include some fun new characters and ideas that allowed the series to show off more of the Japanese entertainment industry. It was a fun season not only for its explanations of how a popular manga gets adapted into a stage play (and all of the issues that can arise as a result), but also made some big changes to the overall story. Then it treats fans with incredible visual work from studio Doga Kobo. While this might not seem like an anime where you'll get fantastic looking sequences every week, but Oshi no Ko has some truly experimental art that hits some of the highest Shonen peaks of the Summer overall. It's a visual and narrative treat, so make sure you watch it before the year ends.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Where to Watch: Crunchyroll Speaking of Doga Kobo, the studio also lent their talents to an entirely different kind of series this Summer. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian immediately stood out from many of the other romantic comedy offerings of the Summer for its central premise alone, but then it took things further with bursts of really impressive movement in the wildest of places. It's surprising when you see a character move in a way you didn't expect, and this show has plenty of those tiny surprises stacked within its 12 episode run time. It also smartly incorporates a bit of the teasing trend seen in some romantic comedies as Alya teases the male lead, Masachika, by speaking in her native language, Russian. Just as the title suggests, she actually cares quite a deal for Masachika and hides it with her language. But the trick here is that Masachika actually is fluent in Russian, and thus sees straight through her teasing and lies. So it's a balance of seeing him knowingly ignore her open confessions because he doesn't want to embarrass her. All the while he's feeling the same way. It's a cute series that you can binge through with ease.

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines Where to Watch: Crunchyroll Let's say you want a romantic comedy sort of show with tons of great character work and animation, but don't want any of that actual romance within it. Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines is a show about the characters that always lose in romantic comedies. When a protagonist has many girls vying for them, and ultimately chooses one by the time the show comes to an end, it means the rest of the girls have to "lose." This series instead focuses on those losers, and fleshes them out to the point where they become fully realized heroines in their own right. Through the eyes of Nukumizu, a nerd who's really into the light novels that a show like this is aping, fans get to know these side characters who lose at love and become much better people as a result. It's a dramatic story full of love, loss, and tons of cute moments from these heroines as they all become friends with one another and find connection within all of their romantic losses. It's not the kind of series that isn't talked about every week, but now that it's over, it's the best time to binge it and check it out.

I Parry Everything Where to Watch: HIDIVE Speaking of shows that not many are talking about, I Parry Everything really went under the radar. There's been a fun trend in recent light novel adaptations where older protagonists still find ways to achieve their dreams late in life despite those around them telling them that they don't have the inherent skills or abilities to succeed. This Summer had two of those shows (with the second being The Ossan Newbie Adventurer), and both of them were quite fun in this aspect. But out of the two, I Parry Everything had a little more fun with the concept as the main character is unaware of just how strong he is. Noor is an orphan who dreams of becoming an adventurer, and despite years of training only learns how to parry. But when he actually starts becoming a very low ranked adventurer in his 30s, his immense strength through his daily training make it to where he can literally parry everything from the strongest demons to dragon's breath. He's just a nice guy who succeeds, and continues to be humble because he never quite believes he's as strong as everyone tries to tell him he is. Couple that with some truly awesome fight sequences (with a level of comedy injected from Noor's inner thoughts throughout), and I Parry Everything has everything.