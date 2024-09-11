Oshi no Ko Season 2 Reveals Final Arc With New Promo

Oshi no Ko is now in its final stretch of episodes for Season 2, and the anime has revealed the final arc coming our way with the first look at what's next. Oshi no Ko was one of the big returning franchises fans had wanted to see in action this Summer, and the episodes thus far have been largely focused on Aqua's side of things as he took on the Tokyo Blade stage play for the 2.5D Stage Play arc. But with the newest episode of the anime bringing this arc to an end, it's time to get ready for what's next.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 has revealed the first look at the final arc of the season, Private, as this new arc will be tackled with the final three episodes planned for the season this Summer. This next arc will be shifting its focus to Ruby's side of things as she and B-Komachi ready for another major performance, but it's coming with some dark reveals and some big changes before it all comes to an end. Meaning this final arc of the season will be the most transformative of the season overall. Check out the poster for the new arc below.

What Is Oshi no Ko Season 2's Final Arc?

Oshi no Ko has officially revealed that the next and final arc of the season is titled the Private Arc. This arc will be adapting Chapters 67 through 80 of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's original Oshi no Ko manga series. Following a delay in production, Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 10 finally aired this week and with it made some stunning reveals for Aqua. He had gone into the Tokyo Blade stage play because of its work with the Lala Lai company, the company that his mysterious father (and suspected killer of his mother and former idol, Ai Hoshino) worked for.

But in testing the DNA of each of the other actors, Aqua made one big step closer to figuring out his father's identity. In testing the DNA, he discovered that Taiki Himekawa is actually his half-brother and that they share the same mysterious father. That was far from the end of the reveals in the episode, however, as Aqua just might be giving up his journey for revenge after a frank conversation that the two half-brothers have had with one another before the episode comes to an end.

What to Know for Oshi no Ko's Final Season 2 Arc

Oshi no Ko's Private Arc is a rather huge one that serves as a pivot for the rest of the series. Some of the big revelations in Episode 10 leads Aqua to deciding to back off of his desire for revenge and thus lead a normal life as an actor. It's what he has been carrying for his entire life, and thus should be a big moment for him to finally think about something else for a change. Unfortunately, that's not how the rest of the arc plays out as the focus then shifts back to Ruby and the members of B-Komachi.

Much like how the first season came to an end with a mini-arc highlighting Ruby's part in it all, it's very much the same case here. The difference this time around, however, is that this arc won't be ending without some significant events changing Ruby forever. As she and Aqua confront a place from their shared past, Oshi no Ko Season 2 still has some big reveals in store. Make sure to catch it as it airs its final episodes with HIDIVE.