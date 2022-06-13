Overlord Season 4 Trailer Confirms Release Date

✖

Overlord is one of the many notable anime franchises returning with new episodes this Summer, and a new trailer has finally confirmed the release date for Season 4 of the anime! The third season of the anime wrapped up its run a few years ago, but Kadokawa has big plans for the franchise's future. They previously announced that not only is the TV anime series returning for a full season, but there are plans for a feature film release in the future as well. As Ains Ooal Gown prepares to take over the biggest region seen in the series yet, there are lots of questions about what to expect from the new episodes and when to expect them.

Previously announcing that it will premiere as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, Overlord Season 4 will officially be kicking off on July 5th in Japan. The series has yet to announce an international streaming license as of this writing, it's highly likely to get picked up considering how massively popular the first three seasons were. This new trailer also gives fans an idea of the new opening theme, "HOLLOW HUNGER" as performed by OxT and the ending theme, "No Man's Dawn" as performed by Mayu Maeshima. Check out the trailer below:

Overlord Season 4 will be releasing on July 5th, and will feature a returning staff with Naoyuki Itou returning as director for Studio Madhouse, Yukie Sagawara returning as series writer and Satoshi Tasaki returning to provide the character designs. The returning cast has been set as well with Satoshi Hino as Ains Ooal Gown, Yumi Hara as Albedo, Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear, Emiri Kato as Aura, Yumi Uchiyama as Mare, Masayuki Katou as Demiurge, and Kenta Miyake as Cocytus all confirmed.

If you wanted to check out before Overlord returns this Summer with Season 4, you can now find the first three seasons of the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Overlord as such, "When a popular MMORPG is scheduled to be shut down permanently, veteran player Momonga refuses to log out. As NPCs begin to develop personalities and minds of their own he decides to put his skills to use as the game's new overlord."

