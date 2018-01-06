‘Overlord’ Season 2 Reveals Episode Order

Fans have been anxious for Madhouse’s Overlord II ever since the first season ended three years ago, but they were hoping its second run would last a bit longer than its all too brief first one. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

As reported by The Fandom Post, the second season of Overlord has released its home video release schedule and the second season will cap off at 13 episodes, much like the first.

Set to release starting April 25, 2018, the series’ thirteen episodes will be split across three volumes. The Blu-ray release will run fans 13,000 yen each, and the DVD release will run 11,000 yen.

Overlord fans will most likely be displeased at this news given the length of time in between seasons, and many feel that the series’ second season will end before the light novels get to the truly interesting parts of the story’s coming arc. Thirteen episodes is usually the number for season light novel adaptations, so it is nothing unusual but fans were hoping it was popular enough to warrant a second cour, or second set of thirteen episodes.

But for those fans still excited for any Overlord at all, the second season will premiere on January 9, and Overlord II will have a new opening and ending theme from OxT and MYTH&ROID, titled “Go Cry Go” and “Hydra,” respectively.

Madhouse is producing the anime’s second season with Naoyuki Itou returning as the director. Yuki Sugawara is returning to compose the music for the series, and Takahiro Yoshimatsu and Satoshi Tasaki handling the series’ character designs. The previously released trailer for the series teased more of a focus on often not seen characters in the original series as its 13 episode run could not spread its time across the entirety of Ainz Ooal Gown’s members.

New characters and their voice actors have been announced for the season which includes Hiroki Touchi as Zaryusu, Naomi Kusumi as Shasryu, Sora Amamiya as Crusch, Kouji Ishii as Zenberu, Kiyono Yasuno as Renner, and Ryota Ohsaka as Climb.

For those unfamiliar with Overlord, the series was first created by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin. The series is set in a Massive Online Role Player game named Yggdrasil, as the game’s servers are going to be shut down after 12 years. One of the strongest guilds in the game, Ainz Ooal Gown, is now down to its last four members as they countdown the server’s final moments.

Their lich leader, Momonga, decides to stay logged into the game as he sadly realizes the rest of the guild have real lives to live. He suddenly realizes, however, that he’s been transported to the world of Yggdrasil and has taken on “Momonga’s” identity. Now the player travels through the world in search of anyone else who knows how he got trapped there.

The light novel series began serialization in 2010 with 12 volumes published since 2012. It was adapted into a manga series by Satoshi Oshio, with illustrations by Hugin Miyama and published in Kadokawa’s Shoten magazine. It was licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and adapted into a 13 episode anime series by Madhouse and two films compiling the events of the series.

