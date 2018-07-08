‘Overlord’ Season 3 Confirms Premiere Date

Overlord fans were ecstatic to learn that the wait between the second and third seasons would be much shorter than the two year gap between the first and second seasons. But how much shorter is the wait?

Overlord‘s third season, Overlord III, is now confirmed to officially begin on July 10. Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll have already confirmed they will be streaming the series when it returns as well.

The third season of the series was quickly confirmed after the end of the second season, and has already confirmed new characters and cast members, Takahiro Sakurai as Gilkunif and Takaya Hashi as Fulder, as well. It will also hold a special premiere of the first episode of Overlord III at Anime Expo 2018 July 5, with original light novel author Kugane Maruyama and anime series director Naoyuki Ito in attendance.

Considering that the second season expanded more of Ainz Ooal Gown’s empire, the third season will most likely involved how other neighboring countries respond to his growing threat. The main character’s overpowered nature is one of the many reasons fans love the series so much, and by the looks of this new key visual that’s going to continue into the third season as well.

For those unfamiliar with Overlord, the series was first created by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin. The series is set in a Massive Online Role Playing game named Yggdrasil, as the game’s servers are going to be shut down after 12 years. One of the strongest guilds in the game, Ainz Ooal Gown, is now down to its last four members as they countdown the server’s final moments.

Their lich leader, Momonga, decides to stay logged into the game as he sadly realizes the rest of the guild have real lives to live. He suddenly realizes, however, that he’s been transported to the world of Yggdrasil and has taken on “Momonga’s” identity. Now the player travels through the world in search of anyone else who knows how he got trapped there.

The light novel series began serialization in 2010 with 12 volumes published since 2012. It was adapted into a manga series by Satoshi Oshio, with illustrations by Hugin Miyama and published in Kadokawa’s Shoten magazine. It was licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and adapted into a 13 episode anime series by Madhouse and two films compiling the events of the series.