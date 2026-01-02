Two Nickelodeon Classics Have Vanished From Paramount+

Paramount+ has long housed some of the biggest animated series that Nickelodeon has to offer. Unfortunately, in the age of streaming, movies and television shows aren’t guaranteed to remain a part of streaming services forever. Most recently, Paramount’s premiere streaming service was making headlines for removing a beloved Nicktoon, As Told By Ginger, and it seems as though the platform isn’t done yet when it comes to Nickelodeon fare. To kick off the new year, two of the biggest classic series from the cable network have been unceremoniously dropped from Paramount+, and you might be surprised to learn what they are.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this year, Nickelodeon’s Kablam! and Action League Now have disappeared from Paramount+’s roster. Ironically enough, the stop-motion action figure superheroes known as the Action League actually got their start on Kablam! Initially, the crime fighters appeared as one of the many segments that the animated anthology series had to offer, receiving fifty-one segments of their own. When the action figures received their own series on Nickelodeon, they only received twelve episodes in total. Since these series came to an end on Nick, they have yet to receive revivals like many of their fellow cable brethren, and it seems as though that might never be in the cards.

What Was Kablam?

Image courtesy of Nickelodeon

For those who might be unfamiliar with Kablam!, the series first premiered on Nick in 1996 and ended its run after four years in the year 2000. The show was hosted by animated siblings Henry and June, ushering in quite a few different segments that each could be worthy of their own series. The segments included the likes of Prometheus and Bob, Angela Anaconda, and Action League Now, which used different styles of animation to tell their wild stories. Unfortunately, Paramount+ did not state if these two series that have left the platform will appear anywhere else, and since Kablam! and Action League Now didn’t receive physical releases, watching them might prove to be tricky moving forward.

When it comes to the future of Paramount, the recent merger with Skydance might hint at even more changes in the future. As of the writing of this article, it appears as though the potential merger of Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery won’t take place, which might come as a relief for Nickelodeon fans at this point. Despite these classic shows leaving Paramount+, the streaming service is still planning to release new animated projects that harken back to Nick’s past.

To cap off 2025, Paramount announced that The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender would be ditching theaters to become a streaming exclusive. Alongside this movie focusing on adult Aang, Paramount+ will house Avatar: Seven Havens, the original animated series that will focus on the world of bending with the Avatar who follows Korra. With the Avatar franchise currently promising two additional movies in the future, Nickelodeon seems to still be on board with its animated roots.

What do you think of Paramount+ losing more Nickelodeon classics from its library? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!