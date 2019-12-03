FYE Announces Sale Date for Exclusive Metallic Piccolo Funko

The Dragon Ball franchise has been running for quite a while, and fans are currently waiting to see what form the franchise will take next. Over the length of the franchise fans have been introduced to all kinds of characters both friend and foe alike, and one character who reflects both sides of that spectrum well is Piccolo. First joining the series as a villain, shifting to an unlikely ally in the face of an even more powerful foe, begrudgingly becoming a father figure for Gohan, and now is one of the central heroes of the series.

It’s only fitting that he get a fancy type of Funko Pop figure, and soon fans will be able to grab one for themselves as FYE has announced that they will be releasing a special Metallic Piccolo Funko Pop! figure in stores and online Friday, December 6th. Here’s a preview of the figure below:

It’s almost time to Join forces with Piccolo! Metallic Piccolo is available Friday 12/6 in-stores and online! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/064hg7OZVq — FYE (@officialfye) December 2, 2019

This Piccolo figure is an exclusive variant of the Piccolo released alongside the latest wave of Funko Pop! figures added to the Dragon Ball line. The latest batch of additions takes influence from the Android saga of the series and sees a new kind of Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Piccolo. This Piccolo in particular sees his arm cut off, so it makes for a different kind of silhouette for the Funko than you’d expect. It’s also the first that has him in his Special Beam Cannon pose too!

Unfortunately for Piccolo fans, he’s taken more of a backseat in Dragon Ball Super as the power scaling of the new villains and foes has gone beyond his range. In order to keep up, Piccolo’s going to need a dramatic new power-up in order to make up the difference. Otherwise Piccolo’s going to get left on the side just like Tien, Yamcha, and every other fighter that’s faded into irrelevance as powers rise. But at least he’s got a cool new Funko!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.